Some more clouds enter the forecast Monday as highs return to the 80s

It's been a fantastic day to get outdoors and celebrate the Easter holiday. I hope everyone has had a fantastic Easter! Some more clouds are passing overhead than yesterday, but it is still mostly sunny as temperatures around the region sit around the 80 degree mark. Into the overnight hours, a few more clouds will filter into the region as temperatures drop into the 60s overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s near sunrise tomorrow morning.

Increased cloud cover across the region will start off Monday with fair skies with the sun peaking through most of the time. The day will quickly turn partly cloudy with a sun-cloud blend lasting throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the 70s by 11am with highs reaching the 80s in the mid-afternoon hours. Rain stays away for the first part of the week, but Monday night into Tuesday will feature building clouds across the area.

Tuesday will remain dry but with more clouds than sun in the sky throughout the day. An isolated shower is possible during the evening hours Tuesday into the overnight time frame before more widespread rain is expected Wednesday morning. Highs remain in the 80s through Tuesday before a cold front moving through Wednesday drops highs into the mid 70s and lows into the 40s by Thursday. No rain is expected Thursday through the weekend with lots of sun returning to the forecast.