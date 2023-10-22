Some clouds overnight tonight make way for sunny skies this week with temperatures in the 80s

Temperatures have soared into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine across the region. Winds across the region are generally out of the west-northwest, helping to enforce drier air throughout the area. This is making for a comfortable feel to the air, so it does not feel very humid. Overnight tonight, some passing clouds will work their way into the region with temperatures falling into the 60s. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s tomorrow morning with some cloudy periods continuing.

Tomorrow highs will return to the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky dominating throughout the day. Humidity will remain on the low side, making the afternoon feel warm but not unbearably muggy. Throughout the week, highs will continue to return to the low 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. No rain is expected throughout the week as a high pressure system keeps the area on the dry side. This will make for another great week to get outdoors and enjoy some beautiful weather!