Slightly warmer Monday with sunny skies before below average temps Wednesday

Highs Sunday afternoon have creeped up into the low to mid 80s, adding some warmth to the air that remains dry with low humidity. Skies remain sunny and blue with clear skies comnitnuing overnight. With temperatures getting slightly warmer Sunday compared to Saturday, it will take more time to cool off into the 60s after sunset with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 50s early Monday morning.

Monday will start the workweek in much of the same way as the weekend. Sunny, blue skies start the day as temperatures rise through the 60s and 70s during the morning hours. By noon temperatures will have reached the 80s with afternoon highs making into the mid to upper 80s by 4pm. Skies stay sunny throughout the day with dry weather.

Tuesday brings the chance for some isolated passing clouds as a brief shower cannot be ruled out, but the vast majority of the area stays dry as a cold front makes its way through the area. This will be felt by Wednesday morning where lows will be in the low 50s with highs only reaching the low 70s. Skies remain sunny, but cooler and drier air being filtered in from the north help bring lows into the 40s by the end of the week. Temperatures slowly rebound over the weekend but highs remain below 80 degrees with sunny skies.