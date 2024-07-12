Skies stay sunny and dry for most this weekend with low humidity across the area

The week is ending on a dry note with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances across the area. Temperatures in the low to mid 90s feel less oppressive today than earlier this week due to drier air and lower humidity keeping feel-like temperatures below 100 degrees. While still hot, the lack of humidity is keeping temperatures below the heat advisory threshold. This will continue into the weekend, with temperatures tonight dipping into the low 70s with only a few passing clouds.

Saturday will start off with sunny skies across the area with dry weather continuing. This will help bring temperatures into the 90s by late morning, but humidity remains low. A few more clouds filter in during the afternoon, but most of the area remains dry with only a slight chance at an isolated storm. Highs will reach the upper 90s across much of the area tomorrow afternoon with a good amount of sunshine seen throughout the day.

Sunday remains on the mostly dry side across the area, however an isolated shower or storm will be more likely Sunday afternoon than Saturday afternoon. Highs remain in the upper 90s with lower humidity continuing throughout the weekend.

A change in wind direction early next week brings in more moisture and therefore humidity to the region. This will help increase rain chances and make for a more muggy feel to the air once again. Highs reach the mid 90s with scattered storms in the area each afternoon.

Enjoy the drier weather while it lasts!