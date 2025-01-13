Skies clearing overnight for view of full moon with near-freezing temperatures

A couple of lingering showers and cloudy skies remain for the Monday commute home, keeping a more humid feel to the air. Skies start to clear with drier air moving in overnight, with mostly clear to clear skies making for great viewing conditions for the full moon after midnight into the early morning hours. Temperatures fall through the 40s before dipping into the 30s after midnight. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s, prompting a frost advisory to be issued for Clinch and Echols counties through 9 am Tuesday.

Tuesday brings with clear and sunny skies and a light breeze out of the north, making for cold conditions. Temperatures in the 30s quickly warm through the 40s during the course of the morning hours. The early part of the afternoon features temperatures in the upper 40s eventually making it into the 50s for highs later in the day. Highs peak in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather continues through the middle part of the week as temperatures remain below average with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Thursday features the chance for a spotty shower or two to enter the area from a low passing to the south, but exact rain chances will be ironed out in the coming days. The next chance for rain will come this weekend with spotty showers Saturday night into Sunday as temperatures rebound to the 60s for highs and 40s for lows.