Skies clear out Tuesday as warm weather and dry skies continue through Friday

Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s Monday afternoon have brought warmer yet gloomy conditions into the Big Bend and South Georgia. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures gradually fall through the 50s and bottom out in the low to mid 40s early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun to start the day before skies being clearing before noon, bringing mostly sunny skies into the area by the afternoon hours. Temperatures also warm through the 40s and 50s during the morning hours, reaching the mid to upper 60s for highs by the middle part of the afternoon.

Skies stay mostly sunny and dry each day through Friday, when showers can start moving into the region over the course of the evening hours. This can come along with a couple rumbles of thunder, but we will watch changes in this forecast throughout the week. Regardless, the week ends with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, a far cry from the cold stretch we saw last week!