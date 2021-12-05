Showers & storms return to the area midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It's another foggy start to the day. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the entire area this morning. Fog will begin to lift after 8:00 a.m. It'll be a beautiful afternoon for outdoor activities. We'll see sunny breaks and warm conditions.

Another round of fog will filter in for the morning drive into work Monday. Make sure you give yourself some extra time before leaving. Much the area will remain dry for the day. However, a cold front will push in a few showers into portions of Southwest Georgia past 5:00 p.m. Temperatures for the afternoon will remain comfortable.

There is a better chance for rain showers once we head into Wednesday.