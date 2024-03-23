Showers move out as dry and comfortable weather continues over the next few days

Showers are finally moving out of the region this afternoon as drier and clearer weather enters the region. Over the next few hours, not only will any leftover showers exit the area, but skies will begin clearing, making for a great night to stargaze and look at the nearly full moon! Temperatures overnight will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s by the early morning hours, making for a crisp start to the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow will begin with abundant sunshine throughout the area as temperatures rise through the 50s and low 60s during the morning hours. Sunny skies will continue in the forecast throughout the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 70s by the mid-afternoon. A cloud or two will enter the skies around sunset, but it will remain mostly sunny throughout the daylight hours.

Monday will continue the dry trend with partly cloudy skies in the Big Bend and Southern Georgia. Highs approach the 80s Monday before reaching the 80s Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows warm into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday morning ahead of scattered showers and storms that move into the area Tuesday evening. Wednesday will bring the greatest chance of rain as a low pressure system approaches the area before skies clear out with lots of sun in store by Thursday. Skies look to stay dry with near-average temperatures bringing lows around 50 and highs in the mid 70s to end the week.