Showers Monday night linger early Tuesday, dry and sunny rest of week

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday evening! Showers will continue to push in from the west on Monday night. Steady showers will be likely at times and this will continue through the overnight hours. Low temperatures are going to be chilly in the low 40's.

Rain will advance eastward with showers likely lingering in our eastern-most counties through Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to break gradually, allowing for brief pops of sunshine. High temperatures will still be on the cool-side in the mid 50's. Tuesday night should clear up and allow for temperatures to drop quickly by Wednesday morning to the freezing mark! Bundle up and stay warm!

Wednesday through Friday will feature plenty of sunshine and milder high temperatures, climbing into the 60's. Despite the slightly warmer afternoons, expect cold nights and mornings to stick around! Low temperatures will remain in the 30's!

Colder air will likely filter in late this weekend, giving way to showers on Sunday.