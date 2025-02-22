Showers begin before sunset Sunday evening with rain lasting through Monday AM

Saturday has remained dry with a sun-cloud blend across the region as temperatures reached the 60s for highs. Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures dip through the 40s, with some spots reaching the upper 30s around sunrise Sunday morning as mostly cloudy skies take over the area. Most of the area remains dry throughout the overnight hours.

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies in the morning as temperatures warm through the 40s and into the 50s by 10am. Some peaks of sunshine are expected at times Sunday morning before overcast skies take over by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 60s before sunset Sunday afternoon, when initially spotty showers start to enter the area. Rain coverage will build overnight and linger into Monday morning.

The first half of Monday features lingering showers before they move out of the Big Bend and South Georgia by the day's end. This means Monday remains mostly cloudy, before lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s return on Tuesday. This comes along with lows in the 40s, before spotty showers become possible once again Thursday afternoon.