Showers and storms arrive late Saturday, cooler air filters in Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — We're starting off with dense fog in the area. The good news is the fog will begin to lift by mid morning. We'll even see peaks of sun this afternoon. This will allow temperatures to soar close to 80F. Otherwise expect a good breeze at times with a passing shower or two during the day in western areas of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A line of showers and storms will arrive past dusk later tonight starting in the western areas and eventually moving eastward during the night. A cold front will bring much cooler and more seasonable air back into the Big Bend Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, we'll start the day with a couple of lingering showers in the area and cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to clear out during the second half of the day. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 60s.

Much of the work week will feature sunny skies, quiet and mild weather.