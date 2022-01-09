Showers and a couple storms move in late Sunday night, drier and cooler later on Monday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday evening will be mostly dry until later tonight when some showers and storms approach from the west. Storm intensity will likely decrease by the time they reach the immediate area. However, there is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for southwestern Georgia counties. That means one or two storms may pack some gusty winds! Showers and a couple storms will pass through during the overnight hours across the area. Monday morning will see some lingering showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, especially across eastern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid 60's with decreasing clouds from west to east!

Much colder air will fill in by Monday night with low temperatures dropping to the upper 30's by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will stay chilly in the mid to upper 50's during the day under plenty of sunshine! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest as low temperatures plummet to near the freezing mark. Bundle up!

A gradual warm-up will take place starting Wednesday into the weekend with high temperatures returning back to average for this time of year in the mid 60's. Showers make a return by the weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

