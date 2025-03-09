Severe weather risk continues Sunday night as Flood Watch remains in effect

Periods of heavy rain have totaled up to as much as 4 inches in some locations Sunday as storms continue to move through the area. A brief midday lull in storm activity is making way for more storm coverage Sunday evening, as the 1/5 marginal severe weather risk continues for primarily the Big Bend and parts of our Southern Georgia counties.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through early Monday morning as another 2-4 inches of rain is possible across the region, on top of already saturated ground in Gadsden, Leon and Jefferson counties. Stay home this evening if possible and remember to turn around, don't drown.

Storms begin to increase in coverage along with more periods of steady rain, primarily between the hours of 6pm and midnight. This is when the chance for a damaging wind gust, small hail, or isolated tornado will be the highest, even though a widespread severe weather event is not expected. Flooding remains the biggest risk.

Skies begin to dry out after midnight, but the chance for a spotty shower lingers into the day on Monday as skies remain mostly overcast. Highs struggle to make it into the 60s Monday afternoon, before drier weather brings cooler nights and warmer days starting Tuesday morning. Lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s make way for a spotty shower or storm possible once again on Thursday.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.