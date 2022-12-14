Severe weather expected in the Big Bend and South Georgia overnight into Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect mostly cloudy skies today and breezy conditions with high temperatures reaching the lower 70's this afternoon. Winds will pick up later today ahead of a strong cold front that will give us severe weather during the overnight and early morning hours Thursday. A strong line of rain and storms will move through the area from west to east during the early morning hours Thursday. Storms will move into our western counties starting around 1:00-2:00 AM and continue progressing eastward during the early morning. Storms should be exiting our eastern counties by 11:00 AM-12:00 PM.

Strong, gusty winds are the top concern with this line of severe weather. Winds could knock out power in a few spots and some tree limbs. Try to secure those outdoor holiday decorations today before the storms arrive. A couple tornadoes are also possible, especially in our western areas (west of the Flint and Ochlockonee Rivers). Heavy rain is also possible as this line of storms passes through the region. Be sure to have your phones charged before going to bed tonight so you'll be able to hear any warnings being issued.

Fortunately, by Thursday afternoon, we'll dry up everywhere and skies will clear. Much colder air will arrive by Friday with morning low temperatures in the low 40's. Friday will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60's. We'll stay chilly this weekend with high temperatures only in the mid 50's. Clouds will increase this weekend with stray shower chances. Next week, a few showers are possible, especially on Tuesday, with cool weather lingering; high temperatures will be in the low 60's early next week.