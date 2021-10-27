Severe thunderstorms to rumble through Big Bend, southern Ga. before dawn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) -- — A potent line of thunderstorms crossing through the central Gulf coast is forecast to reach the Big Bend of Florida and southern Georgia early Thursday morning.

The storms are part of a broad, strong low-pressure system slowly moving through the Mississippi Valley. It has triggered numerous severe storms from the Texas/Louisiana state line through the mouth of the Mississippi River Wednesday evening.

The storms are projected to continue moving east along the northern Gulf coast, reaching the westernmost Big Bend area by around 3:00 a.m. The squally weather will reach a peak around the sunrise hours for the central Big Bend, continuing to push into the I-75 counties through the rest of the morning.

Breezes are expected to increase from the south well before any storm reach the area. The wind flow with this system is swift, lending some aid to sustain wind gusts and pumping in the moisture to create heavy rain.

Local temperatures are set to actually rise after midnight. The warmer the air becomes, the more able the storms can be to acquire or sustain higher levels of strength. A severe weather-related watch is possible early Thursday for parts of our area, and warnings can be issued if and when severe storms are happening.

A second batch of showers and storms — likely less intense than the first — will follow in the early afternoon, moving west to east in similar fashion to the morning squall line. Once it clears the area, some breaks in the clouds are expected with patchy light showers and continued breezy conditions.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts.

Cooler air will follow by Friday morning as lingering clouds and chillier winds are expected to stretch into the early part of the weekend.

Stay weather-alert by downloading the Storm Shield app for your mobile device.