Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 2pm

Strong storms are expected to move in from the west this morning
Posted at 8:33 AM, May 12, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Big Bend and SW Georgia until 2:00 pm today. A line of strong to severe showers and storms is approaching from the west that will bring potential for locally damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and small hail starting later this morning.

