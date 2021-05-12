Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 2pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Big Bend and SW Georgia until 2:00 pm today. A line of strong to severe showers and storms is approaching from the west that will bring potential for locally damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and small hail starting later this morning.

