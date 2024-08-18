Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 2am EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lowndes, Thomas, Decatur, Gadsden, Seminole, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Grady, Colquitt, Brooks, Cook, Berrien, and Lanier counties until 2am EDT on Monday August 19th, 2024.

Scattered thunderstorms north of our area around sunset Sunday evening are moving southwards and will enter our area within the next few hours. Storms will remain hit or miss throughout the night, but some organized cells can produce damaging winds and small hail in south Georgia before moving into parts of the Big Bend closer to midnight.

No tornado threat is expected from these storms.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather this evening on air and online for the latest on the severe weather threat.