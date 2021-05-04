Severe thunderstorm watch for west Big Bend, southwestern Ga.

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the western Florida Big Bend and many southwestern Georgia counties Tuesday evening.

The watch means scattered severe thunderstorms with wind gusts over 60 mph and a few storms with large hail are possible in and around the watch zone.

The severe thunderstorm watch remains in place until 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A line of storms will reach the western parts of the area by 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Though it is expected to weaken as it moves east toward Highway 319, a few of the leftover storms can still create damaging wind gusts in some localized instances.

The tornado risk is quite low. It is slightly higher across interior southern Georgia and middle Georgia, on the northern flank of the watch zone.

Stay with ABC 27 First Alert Weather through our various on-air and digital platforms for complete information all night long.