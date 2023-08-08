Severe thunderstorm watch for southern Georgia through this evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of our local southern Georgia tier of counties until 9:00 this evening (Tuesday).

Spots of thunderstorms will gather in a broader form around the Chattahoochee River region later today, combining as they move east through most areas of the Flint River valley and south-central Georgia counties around Interstate 75.

These storms will produce occasions of strong wind gusts, often exceeding 50 mph and at times topping at 60 mph or higher. Gusts of this nature will create pockets of wind-related damage and can trigger power outages.

Lightning will become frequent with thunderstorms. Times of heavy rain can cause rapid accumulations that can lead to isolated flash flooding. A few storms are capable of creating small or moderate hail.

Severe weather chances in northern Florida will be isolated and confined to areas near and north of Interstate 10.

