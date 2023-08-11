Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of Southern Georgia Through 8pm This Evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our northernmost Southern Georgia tier of counties until 8:00 this evening (Friday). This includes Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, and Berrien counties.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop west of the I-75 corridor in Southern Georgia over the next few hours.

These storms will produce occasions of strong wind gusts, often exceeding 50 mph and at times topping at 60 mph or higher. Gusts of this nature will create pockets of wind-related damage and can trigger power outages.

Lightning will become frequent with thunderstorms. Times of heavy rain can cause rapid accumulations that can lead to isolated flash flooding. A few storms are capable of creating small or moderate hail.

Severe weather chances in northern Florida will be isolated and confined to areas near and north of Interstate 10.

