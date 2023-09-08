Scattered Storms Through This Weekend Make Way For Drier Weather Next Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated storms continue to fire up this morning , especially in eastern portions of the viewing area. These are brief storms with bursts of heavy rain, but most of the region is staying on the dry and cool side. Temperatures are bottoming out this morning in the low 70s, with a few areas dipping down into the upper 60s. Isolated storms will continue across the region this morning, becoming more scattered in the early afternoon hours. Even with storms in the area, there will be periods of sunshine to help warm us up into the lower 90s for highs across the region.

After sunset, storms will dissipate and skies will become mostly clear for the first part of the night. Some clouds will filter into the region closer to sunrise tomorrow morning, but relatively dry conditions will allow lows to dip into the upper 60s for much of the region tomorrow night. This weekend will bring scattered storms back into the forecast, as an upper level trough continues to seep into the region. There will be periods of clouds and sun, before much of the region dries out for the early part of next week. Rain chances will drop dramatically to start the workweek, with lots of sun expected for much of next week. Highs throughout the next week will top out in the low to mid 90s.