Scattered storms return Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 90s

Temperatures this evening have been in the mid 80s to low 90s with scattered storms keeping parts of the region cooler than areas that have stayed mostly dry. Pop-up storms will continue across the area through around midnight, before skies dry out and we see passing clouds early tomorrow morning. Humidity sticks around and lows will dip into the mid 70s just after sunrise.

Mostly sunny skies will be seen across the area for much of tomorrow morning, with an isolated late morning pop-up shower or storm possible. Storm coverage becomes more scattered tomorrow afternoon, so you may have to dodge a brief storm or two over the course of your Sunday afternoon.

Scattered storms continue for much of the week with lowest rain chances on the 4th of July. However, a few pop-up storms are still expected for the holiday, so flexible outdoor plans are still needed. Highs remain in the mid 90s throughout much of the week with lows in the mid 70s.