Scattered storms return Saturday with a sunny AM making way for more PM clouds

Scattered storms with periods of clouds this afternoon have helped keep temperatures below the 90 degree mark for many. Hit or miss showers and storms will continue over the next few hours before dissipating around sunset with showers ending before midnight. Partly cloudy skies overnight bring a few clearer periods as lows dip into the low 70s in the early morning hours.

A good amount of sunshine Saturday morning will come along with the chance for an isolated shower or storm during the mid to late morning hours. Temperatures will make their way through the 70s and 80s during the morning before highs top out in the upper 80s and low 90s by mid-afternoon. Some more cloud cover works into the area during the afternoon with widely scattered storms passing through the area. It will be a good idea to bring the rain jacket along with you when out and about through the day!

Through the rest of the weekend, scattered storms remain in the forecast with highs reaching the low 90s. Some drier air tries to work its way into the area for the early part of next week, but rain chances will still remain at or above 50% over the next 7 days as afternoon hit-or-miss storms continue.