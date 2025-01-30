Scattered storms expected Friday evening, some could be strong to severe

Highs in the 70s Thursday afternoon have made the Big Bend and South Georgia start to feel a bit warmer with a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. Overnight, some passing clouds with more cloudy periods at times will come along with mild temperatures slowly falling through the 50s with Friday morning lows bottoming out in the mid 50s.

A sun-cloud blend Friday morning will make way for some isolated showers and storms as early as 3pm, with more scattered storms coming into play closer to sunset and the first half of Friday night. A frontal system pushes the storms out around midnight, with temperatures not impacted much.

An isolated tornado and damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out areas Tallahassee to Thomasville west, but widespread severe impacts are not expected.

Friday morning features temperatures warming through the 50s and 60s, reaching the 70s by noon. Highs reach the upper 70s around 4 pm as more clouds and showers come into play.

By the weekend, lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s continue the trend of above average temperatures with no rain in the forecast. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out next week as highs creep into the upper 70s with the first 80 degree of 2025 day possible. Lows stay in the 50s as the above average temperatures continue for the foreseeable future.