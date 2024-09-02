Scattered storms enter the forecast as highs return to average later this week

Another hot day has unfolded across the Big Bend and South Georgia with lots of sunshine and blue sky. Highs this afternoon made it into the mid to upper 90s with rain staying away for the majority of the area. The Tallahassee International Airport hit a record high of 101 degrees this afternoon, becoming the first 100+ degree day since June. An isolated shower is still possible before sunset tonight, although a warm and muggy evening will persist with temperatures falling through the 90s and 80s before midnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 70s tomorrow morning as the short workweek begins.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies back into play during the morning with more partly cloudy skies by noon. An isolated shower is possible as early as 2pm with scattered storms coming into play on your commute home from work. Highs return to the mid 90s by mid afternoon.

Wednesday features more widely scattered afternoon storms before widespread rain comes into play with mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday. Increased cloud cover with hit or miss storms continues into the weekend, helping to keep highs in the low 90s and upper 80s. This is just at or below average for this time of year, indicating this will be a wet and cloudy stretch to close out the first week of meteorological fall!