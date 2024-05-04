Scattered storms continue Sunday with periods of sunshine throughout the day

Scattered storms have been popping up on radar this afternoon with most of the region seeing rain at some point today. Some storms have reached severe limits in our Southern Georgia counties with damaging wind gusts and small hail reported, in some cases significant enough to cause power outages. Storms will start tapering down after sunset and fizzle out by midnight as lows fall into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will begin with lots of sunshine as temperatures quickly warm into the 80s by 11am. Skies stay dry until around mid afternoon where a brief shower or storm can pop up within the area, but most of us will stay dry. A good amount of sunshine throughout the day will warm highs into the 90s with typical May humidity.

The rest of the week looks much drier, and while an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out Monday, lost of sunshine is in store for the middle of the week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s by Wednesday before storm chances go up again on Friday. A cold front looks to work through the region Saturday, helping to break the stretch of 90 degree heat.