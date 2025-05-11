Scattered storms continue Monday before drier weather later this week

A fair amount of rain has fallen across the Big Bend and South Georgia over the course of the day Sunday, with a swath of 1-3 inches of rain accumulation in much of the area over the past few days. Periods of rain will continue over the course of the evening and overnight hours, with the potential for pockets of heavy rain and localized flash flooding still possible in low-lying areas.

Temperatures tonight slowly fall through the 70s before bottoming out in the upper 60s and lower 70s early Monday morning as on and off rain continues. Scattered storms will remain around Monday morning as skies begin to clear between periods of rain. This will allow for more sunshine heading into the afternoon, even as a spotty shower or storm remains possible.

A damaging wind gust or even a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out on Monday as storms push through eastern parts of the area, but the threat will be diminishing as the day goes on. Just make sure to have multiple ways to get alerts heading to bed Sunday night in case a tornado warning is issued nearby.

Tuesday will see the potential for an isolated pop-up shower or storm as skies turn mostly sunny. More sunshine will bring highs into the 80s as overnight lows remain in the 60s.

While a localized shower or storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday, most of the area sees much drier weather return that lasts into the weekend as lots of sunshine helps bring highs into the 90s with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

