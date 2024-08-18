Scattered storms bring gusty winds for some tonight, brief showers continue Monday

Rain has stayed away for most of the day on Sunday, with lots of sunshine and humidity help warming temperatures into the upper 90s for highs. This has come along with feel-like temperatures in the 100s most the majority of the afternoon, some areas seeing feel-like temperatures climb as high as 112 degrees.

It stays hot and humid throughout the rest of the day, but as we approach sunset, scattered storms will begin filtering into the area from the north. This will bring the chance at damaging winds around sunset this evening to some localized regions in southern Georgia, with a 2/5 scattered risk for severe weather. Localized hail cannot be ruled out, but the primary threat will be damaging winds. Approaching midnight, some isolated areas of damaging winds are possible in the Big Bend, however this will come along with weakening storms. Scattered showers last throughout the night as temperatures fall into the mid 70s for lows early tomorrow morning.

Lingering spotty showers remain across the area early Monday morning as you get ready to head back to work and school, however by the later part of the morning into the early afternoon, skies will be filled with sunshine and we'll be in for a dry period across the area. Some pop-up showers are possible heading into the mid-to-late afternoon, but a good amount of sunshine will persist over the area as highs make their way into the mid 90s.

These scattered storms moving through the area are coming along with a cold front that will help bring down the humidity and rain chances over the next few days. Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry for the vast majority of the region, and dewpoint temperatures in the low 60s compared to the mid 70s make it feel a lot less muggy. Lots of sunshine will be seen Tuesday into Wednesday morning, before an uptick in moisture levels brings back the chance for afternoon pop-up storms Thursday.

Storm chances become scattered each afternoon Friday into the weekend as highs warm into the low-to-mid 90s. Overnight lows make it into the low to mid 70s throughout the week. Enjoy the rare August dry spell through midweek after hit or miss storms through Monday!