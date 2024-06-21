Scattered storms are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 90s

Mostly sunny skies have been found across much of the region this afternoon as dry air overhead has kept shower activity minimal. This has allowed temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s for highs this afternoon, however it is still humid here at the surface, with dewpoint temperatures in the 60s.

A tropical disturbance with a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm this evening is swirling off the coast of Jacksonville, however time for it to form is running out as it approaches landfall.

Regardless of development, impacts to our region will remain the same. Tomorrow morning will begin with increased cloud cover in northwestern portions of our area, including Valdosta. However, by the afternoon scattered storms will pop up across the region, with storm activity more likely in the Suwannee River Valley and eastern portions of the area. Isolated pop-up storms can be expected across the Big Bend due to the sea-breeze with lowest rain chances in northwest parts of the area. Highs reach the low to mid 90s tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will be a little drier across the area, however there is a chance at an afternoon scattered shower or thunderstorm. A little bit more sun should bring highs into the mid 90s, a trend that continues into the first part of next week. By mid-week, an approaching trough will help increase rain chances, meaning it will be more likely you will have to bring out the umbrella next week than this weekend.