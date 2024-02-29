Scattered showers and storms enter Friday's forecast with overcast skies

Peaks of sunshine throughout the day have helped warm temperatures into the mid 60s across southern Georgia and low 70s in the Big Bend. Cloud cover has been increasing throughout the day, and an overcast sky will cover the region heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s, but most of the region will remain on the dry side.

Friday morning will start off with overcast skies as temperatures warm through the 50s and 60s. An isolated shower is possible during the late morning hours, before scattered showers with some rumbles of thunder can be expected across the region after noon through the evening timeframe. Rain will be more widespread in the Big Bend rather than Southern Georgia during the afternoon hours, but the entire region has the chance to pick up on at least a few raindrops throughout the day.

Scattered showers and storms stick around for the weekend, especially on Saturday as a cold front approaches the region. However, this cold front won't completely pass through the region, allowing highs to stay in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s heading into next week. Sunday and Monday will be the driest days of the week with the greatest chance at some sunshine peaking out from behind the clouds, but an isolated shower will still be possible. More unsettled weather moves into the region on Tuesday and sticks around for much of next week.