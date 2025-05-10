Scattered rain Saturday night leads to more widespread storms Sunday

Saturday has featured spotty storm coverage across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with much of the day's severe weather threat remaining to our west and east. Skies have remained mostly cloudy, but lack of consistent rainfall has allowed highs to reach the 80 degree mark for a good chunk of the area.

Into the overnight hours, scattered rain coverage is expected to develop across the area, with on and off rain expected. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s, reaching the upper 60s by sunrise Sunday morning.

Sunday morning will feature more rain coverage across the area, with widespread storms expected, especially approaching midday. This will come along with the potential for flash flooding, as the heaviest rain bands that set up can exceed rainfall rates of 1-3" per hour. Less widespread and more scattered storm coverage is expected heading into the evening hours, but rain will remain hit or miss.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday afternoon, where total rainfall accumulation can add up to 3-7" with localized areas seeing 8"+.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don't drown. Don't risk putting your life and the lives of first responders in danger!

Early signs are pointing towards high pressure taking over later this upcoming week, which will help to bring drier weather and more sunshine by the end of the week into the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.