Scattered afternoon storms return to start the week before more sunshine midweek

Brief rounds of spotty showers have been moving through the eastern Big Bend and south of Valdosta along the I-75 corridor this afternoon. They have remained east of Tallahassee so far, with a short-lived shower or two still possible for the capitol city through this evening. Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon have cooled into the low 80s in eastern parts of the area as showers continue to move through. Overnight, temperatures will drop through the 80s and 70s before bottoming out in the low 70s early tomorrow morning. Localized showers are possible as late as midnight tonight before the rest of the night remains dry with passing clouds.

Monday starts off with a sun-cloud blend as temperatures gradually rise through the 70s and 80s during the morning. Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon come along with isolated storm coverage by 2pm with storms more scattered in nature by the evening commute home from work. You may need to put on the windshield wipers from time to time heading home, but periods of rain will remain brief and hit-or-miss. Highs reach the low to mid 90s before storm activity begins to pop off.

Scattered storms return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s before drier weather arrives Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies dominate Wednesday and Thursday with a brief afternoon shower possible, but most of the area stays dry. This helps warm highs into the upper 90s while it stays humid. This weekend scattered storms return to the forecast helping to bring highs back down to the mid 90s, but periods of sunshine will continue each day over the next week.