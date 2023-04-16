Saturday Night First to Know Forecast (04/15/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The outlook going into Sunday is looking to be a soggy one. Storms moving through tonight from the Gulf will be followed by a cold front, bringing more showers and storms. However, the thunderstorms tonight should subside around the early morning hours, leaving a break of cloudiness and humidity preceding the approaching cold front. Mid-morning to afternoon is when we can see the reintroduction of rain into the forecast, indicative of the passing cold front, closing out our weekend on a damp note. Following the front is a high-pressure system looking to relieve some of the humidity, lessening our rain chances for the work week and inviting ample sunshine and mild weather. Expect highs to be in the low 80s for the following days, shifting to the upper 80s by the end of the week. The next couple of nights are looking to be a little chilly, with lows in the 50s isolated areas waking up to temperatures in the 40s. You will need the rain gear on hand tomorrow, but after that, you can store it away until next weekend.

— Katelyn McKinney