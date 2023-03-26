Saturday Night First to Know Forecast (03/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Expect to be sticky this Sunday with increased humidity and cloud coverage in the forecast. With the heat and moisture acting like fuel for a car, the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question for friends in the interior portions of South Georgia. These could bring a severe weather threat. For most of us, we will see a muggy Sunday with highs in the 80s; thus, sweatiness is in the forecast. You want to keep the rain gear on hand as afternoon showers possible for the coming days. A cold front on Tuesday may bring relief, but some drier air and lowered rain chances to close the work week. A severe weather risk is possible in the coming days, with threats of gusty winds, mainly from the south, and isolated hail and tornadoes are not ruled out quite yet. Most of the week, you can expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s & 60s.

— Katelyn McKinney