Saturday Night First to Know Forecast (03/04/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Happy Saturday! Topping off today at 85 degrees; wow, what a warm one! Those clouds zipped right on by, leaving us to end the day with mostly sunny skies. The wind has also vanished, and only a slight breeze remains from the North. Those pesky clouds will be tamed for your Sunday, looking at abundant sunshine and temperatures expected to climb into the 80s. But before we get to Sunday, expect a dip in overnight temperatures; some areas will be in the upper 40s when we wake up tomorrow morning, definitely chiller than we have seen the past few weeks. Though this cold air does not stick around much, we expect warm temperatures again for your work week. Every afternoon has a slight chance of light showers forecasted, though thunderstorms are not expected. You can expect another weather maker by Friday/Saturday, stirring up our weather pattern, rain chances increase, and temperatures drop. Have a great weekend!

- - Katelyn McKinney