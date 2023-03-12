Saturday Night First to Know Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Soggy Sunday in store, and severe weather can not be ruled out. The main concern is wind and rain; the chance of a brief isolated tornado is not out of the picture. Warm and muggy are also great words to describe our Sunday, with highs in the 80s and the south flow bringing in lots of moisture. The cold front bringing storms is also getting cool down; the dry air will be felt as early as Monday, but the show stopper is that Tuesday, we may not even hit 70 degrees for the high temperature. Sunny skies are in the forecast for your work week. Unfortunately, rain returns for our Saint Patrick's day, though it should also be followed by cool air, keeping our temperatures closer to average.

With the possibility of severe weather tomorrow, ensure you have access to alerts and know the safest spaces of your home. As seen on Friday, severe thunderstorm warnings can bring life-threatening conditions. So, always better to be safe than sorry; stay weather aware for your Sunday.

