TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With just under a month left in hurricane season, we cannot let our guard down just yet. There are two low pressure disturbances brewing in the tropics and one appears to be shifting westward according to the National Hurricane Center. The chances of gusty winds, heavy rain and rough waters increase as both systems make their way across the Atlantic.
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (11/05/22)
Posted at 6:38 AM, Nov 05, 2022
