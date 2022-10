TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea and currently has a high chance of development in the next 5 days. The second area is located 150 miles west-northwest of Bermuda.