TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's Tropics Check is somewhat brief as there are no immediate threats to our region. Karl has diminished to a Post-Tropical Cyclone over the coast of Mexico. There is also a disorganized tropical disturbance several miles off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands, but the NHC forecasts a low chance of formation ever the next 2 to 5 days.
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/15/22)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 15, 2022
