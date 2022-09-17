Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (09/17/22)

Tropical Storm Fiona is currently situated in the northeastern Caribbean Sea and is expected to trek west in the coming days. The primary threats to the Caribbean Islands are heavy rainfall, flooding and strong wind gusts through Saturday afternoon. Fiona is expected to strengthen early next week after moving across Hispaniola.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 09:56:49-04
