Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (09/10/22)

Hurricane Earl is hovering hundreds of miles south of Newfoundland and is currently a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Earl is expected to bring windy conditions over the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland until Sunday. The hurricane will also generate large swells that will affect Bermuda, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and parts of the Eastern United States.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa on Monday and currently has a low chance of development over the next 48 hours and 5 days.