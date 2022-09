TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Activity in the Atlantic Basin has picked up since the slow start to this year's hurricane season. Our first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Danielle, has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Danielle is currently located about 900 miles west of Azores.

On the heels of Tropical Storm Danielle is Tropical Storm Earl, located east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Both storms are not expected to have immediate impacts to our region.