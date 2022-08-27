Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (08/27/22)

We are nearing the peak of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season and currently tracking a few areas of low pressure in the Atlantic Basin. The tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a low 10 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30 percent chance over the next five days.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 09:10:39-04
