Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (08/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tropical wave is expected to come off of the western coast of Africa within the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 20% chance for formation over the next 5 days. This will be a long-term area to observe and there are no local tropical concerns related to this tropical wave.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 05:24:37-04
