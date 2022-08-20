Watch Now
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (08/20/22)

Posted at 5:24 AM, Aug 20, 2022
2022-08-20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tropical wave is expected to come off of the western coast of Africa within the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 20% chance for formation over the next 5 days. This will be a long-term area to observe and there are no local tropical concerns related to this tropical wave.

