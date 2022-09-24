Saturday morning First to Know forecast (9/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plenty of sunshine is expected for the majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend. Dry conditions caused by an upper level ridge by will bring slight relief with lower humidity and an approaching cold front will bring back a glimpse of Fall weather. Expected highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows will dip down to the 60s.

We are keeping a close watch over the Tropics, as Ian has strengthened to Tropical Storm status. The storm is currently situated in the Caribbean and is forecast to move towards the Gulf early next week. There is still a bit of uncertainty with the track, but it is important to stay up to date as we monitor Ian and its potential impacts. Please review your emergency plan and supplies to ensure you are hurricane prepared.