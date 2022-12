TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are expecting to end the year on a rainy note, but showers and storms should wrap up just in time for your New Year's Eve festivities. Temperatures today will remain mild, reaching the lower 70s with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow we will trend warmer and dry with breaks of sunshine expected during the afternoon hours.

Wishing you a safe and happy New Year!