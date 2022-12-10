Saturday morning First to Know forecast (12/10/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A dense fog advisory was issued this morning and will expire at 10:00 AM. Once the fog subsides, today will be warm and partly cloudy with peaks of sunshine throughout the day. You will definitely not need a jacket as you're headed out the door this morning as we are trending well above our average high. Expected highs today are in the lower 80s and upper 70s for our area.

Tomorrow scattered showers will make their way into the forecast likely in the late evening hours. An area of high pressure in the Gulf will also shift our winds from the South/Southwest.