Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Saturday morning! We're starting off the day mostly cloudy with low-level fog in place for much of the region. Today will be humid ahead of an approaching front and tonight will be mild with spotty evening showers possible. Mariners should exercise caution as a small craft advisory has been issued.

Tomorrow shower and storm activity will be more widespread. Winds will become gusty as well, gusting up to 25 mph at times!

The start of the new week will fair much better in terms of weather, with mostly sunny and comfortable conditions throughout the day.