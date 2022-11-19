Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/19/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be a cold and cloudy weekend of thanks, with a slight chance of showers. The combination of cold temperatures and increased moisture brings an increased risk of frost. Our region will remain under a frost advisory until 7:00 AM today. We are expecting light rain to make an appearance in the evening hours, but we should stay dry for most of the day. Despite the moisture in our atmosphere, humidity is also low. High temperatures today reach the upper 50s and lows will drop into the 30s.

Rain chances will decrease slightly tomorrow with the risk of pop-up activity early in the morning. It appears that Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week as a trough moves east towards the Big Bend and South Georgia. By Thanksgiving on Thursday, the chances of precipitation will decrease again, and highs will hover in the low 70s.