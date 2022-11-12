Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/12/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today will be warm, humid and mostly dry. Low level clouds increase the chance of patchy fog which in turn decreases visibility this morning across our region. There's a slight chance of rain later today, primarily for our western counties because of a westerly flow. Highs today are expected to climb to the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows will drop down to the upper 40s and low 50s.

We will experience a big change to our forecast starting Sunday, with much cooler weather seeping in due to an approaching cold front. That also means that we will trend much drier starting tomorrow as well. Winds will shift from the North and also pick up, so we will feel cold at times during the day.

Tomorrow will give us a sneak peek regarding what we can expect in terms of highs and lows for the week ahead. High temperatures will reach the 60s and lows will plummet into the 40s and high 30s.